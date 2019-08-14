Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,616 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,394.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 694,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

