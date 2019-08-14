Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.74.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

