Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.34 Million Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCAU stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 21,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Securities raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

