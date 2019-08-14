Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 113,245 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 113,245 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in NetApp by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NetApp by 6,974.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

