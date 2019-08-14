Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,644 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 478,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

INVH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 43,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,468. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 120.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

