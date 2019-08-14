Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,950,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 54,164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 840,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,935,377. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $261,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,798 shares of company stock worth $737,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.