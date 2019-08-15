$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings. MidSouth Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, FIG Partners cut MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidSouth Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:MSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. MidSouth Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $178.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 3,456.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

