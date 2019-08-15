-$0.07 EPS Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CYBE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 13,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 727.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

