-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TCON stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,774. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

