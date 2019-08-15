$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. GMS also posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). GMS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $780.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 295,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. GMS has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40.

In other GMS news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 51.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in GMS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 239,118 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 56.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 301,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 108,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in GMS by 40.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.