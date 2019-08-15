-$0.89 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 321.37%.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

SPRO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 25,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.08. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

