$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.85 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. BRP posted sales of $925.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.77% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $999.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BRP by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 10,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,117. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

