$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.96. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Howard Weil cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. 393,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3732 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,265,000 after purchasing an additional 428,700 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 506,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

