$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $322,605 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

