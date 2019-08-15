$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Msci reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

NYSE MSCI opened at $218.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.98. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Msci by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $29,018,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Msci by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Msci by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Msci by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

