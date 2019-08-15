-$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($2.38). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.79) to ($6.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVS. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,351,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 222,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLVS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,126. The company has a market capitalization of $310.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.57. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.