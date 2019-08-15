10,000 Shares in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,895,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 345,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,964. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Meaux bought 135,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

