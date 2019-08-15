$120.63 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce $120.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.92 million to $122.40 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $125.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $484.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $489.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $499.40 million, with estimates ranging from $486.65 million to $506.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

