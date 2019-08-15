$168.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $168.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.58 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $146.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $652.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.00 million to $656.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $686.02 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $702.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

Several analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,161.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 35.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 211,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

