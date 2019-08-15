$173.21 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $173.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.70 million. PetIQ reported sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $683.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $687.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $803.12 million, with estimates ranging from $789.20 million to $821.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 110,291 shares of company stock worth $3,436,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PetIQ by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetIQ by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 504,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $906.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.