$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $10.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $11.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

AA traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 3,919,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,709. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

