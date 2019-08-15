$21.91 Million in Sales Expected for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to announce sales of $21.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.72 million. One Liberty Properties posted sales of $19.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year sales of $86.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.15 million to $87.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.87 million to $93.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $76,246.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,002,000 after buying an additional 64,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 125,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,439. The company has a market cap of $559.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

