$214.63 Million in Sales Expected for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce sales of $214.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.60 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions posted sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $919.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.18 million to $925.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $933.44 million, with estimates ranging from $924.01 million to $941.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.93%.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

DFIN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

