$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Newmont Goldcorp posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $38.52. 5,963,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $41,637.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,208. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786,889 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,289,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

