$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $358.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 321.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

