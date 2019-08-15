$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $33.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $38.68 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 million to $144.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.20 million, with estimates ranging from $117.43 million to $158.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 63.58%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $48.66. 35,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

