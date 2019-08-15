$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $33.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $38.68 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 million to $144.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.20 million, with estimates ranging from $117.43 million to $158.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 63.58%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $48.66. 35,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

