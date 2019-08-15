3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $157.20

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.20 and last traded at $157.93, with a volume of 48045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.81.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

