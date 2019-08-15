5Barz International (OTCMKTS:BARZ) Stock Price Down 96.4%

5Barz International Inc (OTCMKTS:BARZ)’s share price was down 96.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

About 5Barz International (OTCMKTS:BARZ)

5BARz International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a line of cellular network infrastructure devices for use in the office and home in India and internationally. It offers 5BARz Network Extender, a plug and play device strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data, and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices; and 5BARz ROVR, a smart Wifi device, as well as 5BARz Road Warrior products.

