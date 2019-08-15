$657.20 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $657.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $646.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $588.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. 314,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $497,881.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,840.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $880,259.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at $38,776,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,167 shares of company stock worth $13,203,891 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,741,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ResMed by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

