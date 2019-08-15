6,809 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,096,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,053,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 216,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

