71,584 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.13% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 105,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $457,306. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

