888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $147.30. 888 Holdings Public shares last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 376,088 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities raised 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 Holdings Public to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.79).

The firm has a market cap of $520.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.13.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

