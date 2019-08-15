8IP Emerging Companies (ASX:8EC) Shares Down 62.6%

8IP Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:8EC) was down 62.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), approximately 559,739 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.78.

About 8IP Emerging Companies (ASX:8EC)

8IP Emerging Companies Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eight Investment Partners Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund primarily invests in the emerging companies with a market capitalization $20 million to $500 million. It employs a fundamental analysis to make its investments.

