960 Shares in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck purchased 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.56 per share, with a total value of $165,024.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,722,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $215.50 on Thursday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.07.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.