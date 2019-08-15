Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.00

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 31964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.75 ($0.96).

The company has a market cap of $137.93 million and a PE ratio of -25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.07%.

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 32,728 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,873.28 ($32,501.35).

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile (LON:ASIT)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

