Abjcoin (ABJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $66,172.00

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Abjcoin has a market cap of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abjcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,396.21 or 2.02102355 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027776 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Abjcoin

Abjcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

