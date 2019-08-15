Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Absolute Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial increased their target price on Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of ABT stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.82. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 million and a PE ratio of 40.10. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$9.28.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

