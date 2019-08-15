Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 81.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

