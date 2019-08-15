Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 25.36 and a quick ratio of 24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $998.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.75. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $24.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 146.56% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 148,099 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.