ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow Sells 19,977 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACCO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 541,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,854. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $920.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 46.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 275.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

