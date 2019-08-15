Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce sales of $6.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $26.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.39 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $43.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Shares of ADMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 391,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,773. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.