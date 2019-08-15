Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2019 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

8/1/2019 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/1/2019 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2019 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 304,650 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,681,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

