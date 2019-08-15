Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.03

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $85.21, with a volume of 7082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $92.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.53.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1,402.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.