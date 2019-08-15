Adelphoi Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $116,355.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

