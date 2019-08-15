Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanz Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It operates primarily in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, through its subsidiaries. Advanz Pharma Corp., formerly known as Concordia International Corp., is based in LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM. “

Get Advanz Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Advanz Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF remained flat at $$10.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Advanz Pharma has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Advanz Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 322.43%. The company had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanz Pharma will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanz Pharma (CXRXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanz Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanz Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.