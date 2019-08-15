Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €800.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €800.00 ($930.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €664.25 ($772.38).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.