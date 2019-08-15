Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Major Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Buys 100,000 Shares

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foresite Capital Management Ii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 7,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

AERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

