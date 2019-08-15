Aetna (NYSE:AET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $212.70. Aetna shares last traded at $212.70, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.70.

About Aetna (NYSE:AET)

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.