AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 24,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $143,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at $795,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,870 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

