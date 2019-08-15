Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on A. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of A opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

